House Fire Displaces Three People in Princess Anne

PRINCESS ANNE - Fire marshals are investigating a fire that displaced two people and a child.
Maryland State Fire Marshals say the fire occurred on the evening of May 14, at a home on Fitzgerald Road. Fire marshals say the fire originated in the living room, but the cause is still under investigation.
Officials say it took 25 firefighters from the Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Company 10 minutes to get the fire under control.
Nobody was injured in the fire, according to officials. Fire marshals estimate damages around $40,000. Two adults and one child are reportedly being assisted by the American Red Cross.