FISHING CREEK, Md.- A malfunctioning kerosene heater looks to be the cause of a house fire in Dorchester County Thursday afternoon.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office says someone in the house on Old House Point Road in Fishing Creek called for help around 2:30 p.m. after discovering the fire in the home. Hoopers Island Volunteer Fire Department responded. It reportedly took a crew about 30 minutes to get control of the blaze. No one was injured. Around $50,000 in damages was caused by that fire.
The Fire Marshal's Office says The American Red Cross is assisting the occupant of the house.