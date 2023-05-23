House Fire Investigation in Easton

EASTON, Md. - State fire marshals are investigating a fire that damaged a home.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office say on May 23 around 9:53 a.m., the Easton Volunteer Fire Department responded to 309 Brookletts Avenue for a house fire.
Fire officials estimate the damage at around $25,000. It reportedly took 33 firefighters 40 minutes to get the fire under control.
No one was reported injured in this incident. The fire remains under investigation. If anyone has information regarding this fire, they are asked to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.