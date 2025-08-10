sby fire.jpg

SALISBURY, MD - The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire that occurred in Wicomico County on Sunday. 

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal says the fire occurred on Sunday, August 10th, just before 10:00am, at a home on Grant Avenue in Salisbury. 

The structure at the location was a one-story, wood-framed, single-family home. Fire officials say it took 20 firefighters about 10 minutes to control the flames. 

According to state fire officials, the fire, discovered by someone inside the home, started in a bedroom. They say the preliminary cause of the fire is incendiary. 

There were no injuries or deaths. The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal says arrests are pending. 

The estimated loss due to the fire is $15,000. The occupants of the home are being assisted by the American Red Cross. 

