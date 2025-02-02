SEAFORD, DE - The Delaware State Fire Marshals Office are investigating a house fire that occurred in Sussex County on Sunday morning. 

On Sunday morning, the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department and several surrounding fire units responded to a house fire off Oak Grove Road in West Seaford

Emergency units arrived on the scene to find the home with visible fire coming from it. Seaford fire officials say it took units 2 hours to put out the flames. 

There were no civilian injuries, according to SVFD. The Delaware State Fire Marshals Office is investigating the incident.

Sam joined the WBOC team in January 2024 as a News Producer. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communication. Before working at WBOC, Sam worked for Hens All-Access in the University of Delaware’s Athletics Department. She also interned for the Delmarva Sports Network in 2022. 

