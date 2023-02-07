VIOLA, Del. - Fire marshals are investigating a fire that heavily damaged a house.
According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal's office, on Feb. 7 a fire was reported shortly before 3 p.m. in the 200 block of East Ravens Road. The Felton Community Fire Company arrived and reported flames shooting from the house.
Authorities say a 65-year-old woman was transported to the Bayhealth Kent Campus emergency room for medical evaluation, where she was in stable condition.
Deputy fire marshals are searching for the fire's origin and cause. Heavy fire damage is estimated at $75,000. The fire remains under investigation.