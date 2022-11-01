WASHINGTON – Members of Maryland's congressional delegation on Monday announced $10,691,398 to enhance security measures at local religious and nonprofit community organizations across the state.
This federal funding is provided through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which the lawmakers said they fought to deliver a $70 million funding increase for in the Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations bill.
The program provides support for physical security enhancements and training to religious nonprofit organizations in response to the rise in religiously motivated attacks on faith communities across the country.
“Religious liberty is a fundamental freedom protected by our Constitution, but the concerning rise of hate-fueled attacks against religious communities threatens that liberty both here in Maryland and across the country. We fought for these investments so our faith-based organizations can ensure the protection and security of their members. Team Maryland will continue working with our faith organizations to secure more resources so all Marylanders can be free to worship as they choose without fear,” said the lawmakers, which included U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony G. Brown, Jamie B. Raskin, and David Trone (all D-Md.)
A full list of award recipients is below:
- Agudath Israel of Baltimore - $150,000
- Bais Yaakov School for Girls - $150,000
- Baltimore Hebrew Congregation - $150,000
- Beth Am In-Town Synagogue - $150,000
- Beth Tfiloh - $150,000
- B'nai Israel Congregation of Baltimore - $150,000
- Bnos Yisroel of Baltimore - $150,000
- Chabad Israel Center of Baltimore - $150,000
- Chabad Lubavitch of Hunt Valley - $150,000
- Chabad of Towson - $150,000
- Cheder Chabad, Inc. - $150,000
- Chizuk Amuno Congregation - $150,000
- Congregation Beit Yaakov - $150,000
- Congregation Shomrei Emunah, Inc. - $150,000
- Congretation of Kol Shalom - $150,000
- Darchei Noam Montessori - $150,000
- Edward Myerberg Senior Center - $150,000
- Har Sinai - Ohem Shalom Congregation - $150,000
- Mesivta Kesser Torah of Baltimore - $150,000
- Ner Israel Rabbinical College - $150,000
- Ohr Chadash Congregation - $150,000
- Owings Mills Synagogue, Inc. - $150,000
- St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church - $150,000
- Star-K Certification, Inc. - $150,000
- Talmudical Academy of Baltimore - $150,000
- Temple Beth Sholom of Anne Arundel County - $150,000
- Yeshivas Lubavitch of Baltimore - $150,000
- Yeshivas Toras Simcha - $150,000
- Gethsemane United Methodist Church - $150,000
- Islamic Center of Maryland - $150,000
- Jewish Community Center of Prince Georges County - $150,000
- Kemp Mill Synagogue - $150,000
- Magen David Sephardic Congregation - $150,000
- Seven Locks Jewish Community - $150,000
- Temple Beth Ami - $150,000
- Temple Emanuel - $150,000
- Beth Sholom Congregation - $150,000
- Calvary Assembly of God, Inc. - $150,000
- Islamic Society of Frederick, Inc. - $150,000
- Mother Seton School, Inc. - $150,000
- Shoresh, Inc. - $150,000
- The Banner School - $150,000
- TidalHealth Peninsula Regional - $150,000
- Williamsport Church of God - $150,000
- Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore - $149,985
- Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore - $149,974
- St. Paul Church - $148,943
- Islamic Community Center of Laurel - $148,000
- Bishop Walsh School - $147,366
- Islamic Society of Baltimore - $147,257
- St. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church - $147,097
- St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church - $141,227
- St. Agnes Catholic School - $139,971
- Resurrection St. Paul School - $139,560
- Prince George's Muslim Association - $139,450
- Mt. Olive Methodist Church - $136,000
- Atlantic General Hospital - $134,843
- Sacred Monastery of Saint Nina, Inc. - $130,000
- Jewish Rockville Outreach Center - $128,400
- Chesapeake Church - $128,099
- Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington - $125,343
- St. Michael-St. Clement School Willow - $120,886
- Institute for Islamic, Christian and Jewish Studies - $110,577
- Pikesville Jewish Congregation - $109,200
- Grace Bible Baptist Church - $107,575
- The Jewels School - $105,000
- Temple Bat Yam - $98,995
- St. John Regional Catholic School - $95,000
- Carolina Missionary Baptist Church - $93,200
- B'nai Israel Congregation Cemetery - $89,550
- Trinity Assembly of God - $80,928
- Suburban Orthodox Congregation Toras Chaim - $75,000
- Temple B'nai Israel - $75,000
- Bolton St. Synagogue - $74,731
- St. Agnes Catholic Congregation - $68,717
- Ohr Hatorah, Inc - $61,530
- Temple Shalom - $60,570
- Covenant Family Chapel - $32,000
- Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics - $30,517
- Redeeming Grace Baptist Church - $26,907
- Jewish Federation of Greater Washington - $25,000
- Faith Christian Fellowship Church - $19,000