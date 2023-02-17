Harrington, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested a Houston, Delaware man early this morning for allegedly burglarizing a Harrington convenience store. At 1:38 a.m., police responded to multiple alarm activations at the Summit Mart on Milford Harrington Highway. Upon arriving, they noticed a window to the store was broken and announced for the suspect to come outside.
Joshua Sample, 18, exited the business and was taken into custody without incident. Sample was wearing gloves, a mask, and reportedly provided a false name. Police also allege Sample was in possession of drug paraphernalia and stolen merchandise.
Further investigation revealed that Sample and another unknown suspect had allegedly burglarized the Summit Mart on January 13th and 25th as well.
Sample was taken into custody and charged with the following:
-Burglary Third Degree (Felony) – 3 counts
-Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
-Theft Over $1,500 (Felony)
-Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
-Theft Under $1,500 – 2 counts
-Criminal Impersonation
-Criminal Mischief – 3 counts
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia