Willards Chicken House Fire
WILLARDS, MD - The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal launched an investigation into a chicken house fire in Wicomico County on Monday.

According to officials, the Willards Volunteer Fire Department was called to a farm on Cobbs Hill Road on reports of a fire after the owner was alerted by a temperature alarm on January 27 at about 12:45 p.m. Once on the scene, it took about 25 minutes for the 30 firefighters to control the flames within the 40’ x 500’ chicken house.

About 250 of the 28,600 chickens within the chicken house were killed in the fire, according to the Fire Marshal. Total monetary loss is estimated at $80,000.

The Fire Marshal’s investigation revealed the fire began on the ceiling after an accidental electrical failure. 

 

