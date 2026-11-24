WESTOVER, Md. - The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services announced that it transferred about 270 inmates from Eastern Correctional Institute to other facilities across the state.
Maryland DPSCS says the transfers occurred over the last month, including 100 inmates last week. Officials say the transfers are intended to improve ECI's correctional officer staffing and strengthen the safety of employees and those within their care.
The announcement comes after an ECI inmate set a fire inside the prison on Sunday, Nov. 23. According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office, the inmate set fire to combustible materials within an interior cell block corridor. Fire officials say correctional officers were able to quickly put it out using a fire extinguisher.
DPSCS also announced that on Dec. 2, the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commissions (PCTC) Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy will graduate 16 newly-certified correctional officers who work for ECI. That same day, DPSCS will hold an Eastern Shore recruitment event and offer a $7,500 hiring bonus for successful applicants.