DELAWARE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, was indicted on federal firearm charges Thursday.
The indictment, filed in Delaware Federal Court today, accused Biden of lying about his drug use during a gun purchase in Wilmington in 2018. The indictment says Biden purchased a Colt Cobra 39SPL revolver,
Biden has previously acknowledged his struggles with addiction to crack cocaine during that period.
Two of the three charges included in the indictment carry a maximum penalty of 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of $250,000. One charge carries a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
Other investigations into Biden's business dealings and alleged failure to pay taxes could yet produce more charges against the President's son.
The full indictment can be viewed via the PDF attached to this article or by clicking the link here.