DELAWARE - Hunter Biden, the son of current President Joe Biden, will plead guilty to tax and firearm offenses according to court documents released Tuesday.
The United State’s Attorney’s Office District of Delaware says Biden willfully failed to pay federal income tax in 2017 and 2018 and is also charged with possession of a firearm as a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.
The Department of Justice says Biden has agreed to enter a guilty plea to the tax charges and a pretrial diversion agreement in regards to the firearm charges.
Pretrial Diversion Agreements divert some offenders from “traditional criminal justice processing into alternative systems of supervision and services,” according to the Department of Justice.
The court documents allege Biden owed more than $100,000 in unpaid federal taxes in both 2017 and 2018.
Biden and his attorney have requested a consolidated initial appearance that was not specified in the Attorney’s Office documents.