Hurlock approves plan for youth football field at North Main Street Park

HURLOCK, Md. — A new youth football field will soon be coming to North Main Street Park after town leaders voted to allow the land to be used as a home field for a local team.
The Hurlock Town Council recently approved the plan, which would allow the Chesapeake Bay Dawgs youth football team — part of Elite Youth Sports — to develop the space into a regulation-sized field.
Supporters say the goal is to give local kids a place to play closer to home. Darrell Hurston, who coaches the Chesapeake Bay Dawgs, says many players in the program already live in or near Hurlock.
“A lot of our kids were from here in Hurlock,” Hurston said. “So why not save them a trip?”
Hurston says the field could serve more than just one sport. Organizers hope to install H-style goalposts so the space could also be used for activities like soccer or lacrosse.
“The whole idea behind it was to be able to use it for multi-sports,” Hurston said. “We don't just want it to be a football field. We actually asked for the H-style goalpost so that it can be used for a soccer field. It could be used for lacrosse. It's just really a way to keep sports here in Hurlock.”
While some neighbors support the idea, others who live nearby say they are watching closely to see how the project could affect the area.
Ernie Jackson, who lives across the street from the park, says increased traffic is one of his main concerns.
“It’s the traffic for me,” Jackson said. “The noise I can put up with. I got a lot of grandkids. If they could curb the traffic a little bit, you know, I think it'll be good for the town.”
Anthony Hughes of Hurlock says the project could be a positive addition to the community.
“A youth football program would be great for this town,” Hughes said.
Hurlock Mayor Earl Murphy says the town supported the proposal because it provides a constructive activity for young people.
“This is a great opportunity to let the youth have something positive in the town, in an organization that is very well suited to take care of our youth while they play sports,” Murphy told WBOC.
Murphy says the town will now focus on making sure the project moves forward safely while addressing concerns from neighbors, including potential traffic changes along North Main Street.
Town leaders say plans also include adding an additional entrance to the park to help manage traffic once the field is developed.