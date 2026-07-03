HURLOCK, Md. — This Fourth of July, the town of Hurlock is not just celebrating America's birthday — it is celebrating its own history.
The Hurlock History Museum at the Hurlock Train Station will open its doors for the first time Saturday, showcasing train memorabilia, family artifacts, and pieces of the town's past that sat in boxes for years — unknown to most residents.
The museum is the brainchild of T.J. Higgins, who grew up right across the street from the train station and always felt it deserved more attention than it was getting.
"Growing up across from the train station and looking at it my whole life, you know, it has always been beautiful, but not much was really happening with it," Higgins said.
The station had previously only been used once a year for the town's fall festival. After getting approval from the mayor and town council, Higgins stepped inside in April to begin cleaning — and what he found surprised him.
"Going into the kitchenette, there were just boxes and boxes stacked up. And when I looked at it, I saw that these were historical artifacts. And I'm like, no, we have to do something…This is the crown jewel of the town and we have to utilize it," Higgins said.
Inside were train artifacts, a model railroad, old yearbooks, and police badges — pieces of history telling Hurlock's story as a vital train stop for decades.
"It's a shame to have all those boxes of stuff in there and not being showcased. I didn't know about it till I walked in there, so I know nobody else knows about it. So let's give it the attention it deserves so everybody knows about it," Higgins said.
Hurlock Mayor Earl Murphy said opening on the Fourth of July was the perfect choice.
"We suggested opening up on the fourth — and what better day…This gives the residents of Hurlock an understanding that there's fun things to do in Hurlock, and to come out and enjoy something that's theirs," Mayor Murphy said.
For Higgins, the experience of bringing the station back to life has been deeply personal.
"It's like a full circle moment — from the station coming to town and seeing the state it was in, to it getting renovated, and being the one kind of charged with really giving it new life and setting it up. There is a sense of pride," he said.
Residents who have their own piece of Hurlock history sitting at home are encouraged to reach out — the museum is accepting donations of family memorabilia. Those interested can reach out to Higgins directly.
The volunteer-run museum opens Saturday at 10 a.m. and will be open once a week.