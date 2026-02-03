Hurlock leaders push for Dollar General expansion

HURLOCK, Md. - An agenda item before the Dorchester County Council tonight could help move discussions forward on bringing fresh food options to Hurlock. Hurlock Mayor Earl Murphy is asking the county for a letter of support backing the expansion of the town’s existing Dollar General into a Dollar General Market. While the request does not guarantee the change, town leaders say the letter could help keep the process moving.
For many neighbors, the conversation centers on access and how far people must travel to buy basic goods.
Janet Jiles is retired and lives in Hurlock. She says having grocery options closer to home would make a real difference.
“It's hard on some of us," Jiles said. "Some of us might not have a vehicle. Some of us do. So that's what - that's what the hard part is. I mean, I had transportation to get to those places to Cambridge or to Federalsburg.”
Louis Green of Bridgeville, Delaware, says expanding the current store into a market could help fill a gap in the community.
“They need to expand more for this one here," Green said. "Yeah, that'd be a whole lot better."
Minnette Jones, who lives in Hurlock, says the change would especially benefit the elderly.
“It would be better for all, really a lot of people, especially the older people, it would be better on us,” Jones told WBOC.
Hurlock Mayor Earl Murphy says the goal is to make essential items easier to access without having to leave town.
“It's our goal to bring what they need here to the town limits, so that here in Hurlock, everybody has what they can go get within a few miles at the most.”
A Dollar General spokesperson was not available for comment. Mayor Murphy says he is hopeful the Dorchester County Council will provide a letter of support and believes expanding the store would be beneficial for the community.