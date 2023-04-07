Hurlock Looks To Revamp Town With Two Approved Grants

HURLOCK, Md. - Hurlock town leaders are looking to give some spots in town a new makeover.
One of the areas is a walking trail. The trail will start at Railroad Ave. and end at Jackson St. The trail will be paved with lights and park benches along the edge. The town Mayor, Charles Cephas says it's time to add some beauty to their town.
"The town manager and myself have looked deep into this and found that it is a good project that will be sustainable and we will be able to meet the needs of our citizens," says Cephas.
Cephas added he hopes the community will use it as well as tourists.
Neighbors along Railroad Ave. say it will be safer for the community to use, too.
"It would be nice to have something for the kids in the afternoon, too. Maybe they would use that instead of being up and down the roads. There's some elderly women in the summertime. Especially, we've got a couple that really walk so after this, it might invite more people," says Charlotte Vickers.
"There's a lot of traffic up and down the streets. Even though it's a very small town of Hurlock, it would provide the kids and even us adults to go on walks and my neighbors an opportunity to basically have safety, like a space where they can walk and not have to worry about being hit by a vehicle," says Briana Beulah.
The other project is the Prospect Heights playground. Cephas says the plan is to replace the equipment and re-pave a new basketball court.
Local kids that frequent the court said it's needed. "That's what we need like instead of everybody getting in trouble we need to be out here playing in the community," says Ziyah Panton.
The approved grants from the Department of Natural Resources come to $85,000 for the walking trail and $140,000 for the Prospect Heights park.
Cephas says the plan is to complete these two projects next year.