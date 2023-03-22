WOODLAWN, Md. - The Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash this afternoon in Baltimore County that resulted in six deaths.
Just before 1 p.m., police arrived at the scene of a pedestrian crash in a work zone at the inner loop of I-695 at Security Boulevard. According to police, a grey Acura entered the work zone traveling between temporary walls and struck multiple construction workers before overturning.
EMS personnel announced six people dead at the scene. Their identities are being withheld pending notification of their families.
The driver of the Acura was taken to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment. Their identity is currently unknown.
The crash remains under investigation by The Maryland State Police Crash Team.