'I just expect it': 3 Bomb Threats In 5 School Days At Cambridge-South Dorchester High School

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A series of school threats have plagued Dorchester County schools in the past week.
Each incident means disrupted days, frightened kids and parents, distracted law enforcement, and wasted money.
A message on Facebook from Superintendent David Bromwell explained how three bomb threats were made in the matter of 5 school days. Cambridge-South Dorchester High School and the Technology Center. Bromwell made clear that the "fake threats, as he called them have real consequences, making these situations a priority for the police.
Students who attend Cambridge-South Dorchester High School and The Technology center say while it's a scary thing to think about and a disruption to their learning, they almost expect the threats.
Juniors, Connor Bennet and Chase Harrington say they were in school during two of the threats.
Harrington explained, "It's scary you know. You're just in school trying to get your work done and next thing you know someone's threatening to blow up your school."
"Anytime you hear 'bomb', you know its not gonna be a right kind of thought. I was a little scared the first two times. You know you never know what's going to happen now a days. Times are different," added Bennett.
Student Luke Gawdo says he's learned the hard way to take it all in stride.
"It was kind of like another thing that happened because they're happening so frequently. Its just common now. I just expect it," says Gawdo.
Friends and student Nate Swan agreed. He says "With the first one, everyone was kind of shaken up. When everyone heard it they kind of gasped," says Swan. When Swan thought about the second and third threat he said, "those ones you could kind of feel a little safer just because its happened so many times."
In Bromwell's post, he says 'law enforcement is on the trail of those making these threats and make no mistake – they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.'
According to the Cambridge Police Department, they have leads with the cases and have made an arrest of a 17-year-old female for one of the threats. They say these kinds of threats can lead to a number of charges like the threat of mass violence and arson threat.