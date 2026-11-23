OCEAN CITY, Md. - A Maryland jockey originally from Chile was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Ocean City over the weekend, according to the Maryland Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association.
The MTHA says Charlie Munoz-Osorio was driving his son to a soccer game in Ocean City when he was detained by ICE on Saturday, Nov. 21.
Munoz-Osorio has been living in the United States for two years and held a valid work permit when he was arrested, according to the MTHA. His family says he has no criminal record.
“The Maryland Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association is working closely with officials to help reunite Munoz-Osorio with his family as soon as possible,” the MTHA said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with Charlie and his family during this difficult time, and we will do everything we can to support them.”
The MTHA said Munoz-Osorio was scheduled to ride No Law in the third race at Belmont Park on Sunday, Nov. 22.
WBOC has reached out to ICE for comment. This article will be updated.