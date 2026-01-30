SALISBURY, Md. — Maryland's Department of Natural Resources icebreaking vessels have been working throughout the week to clear frozen waterways across the region, helping maintain access for local and commercial traffic.
On Friday afternoon, one of those vessels was out on the Wicomico River, carving a path through thick ice to allow fuel barges and other ships to safely reach the Port of Salisbury. WBOC observed the icebreaker Eddie Somers in action from Chopper 16 as it worked to break up large sections of ice that had formed along the river.
A fuel barge was seen slowly making its way down the river, pushing through thinner sheets of ice before becoming stuck in a thicker section. The Eddie Somers circled the vessel and dislodged it, allowing it to continue its journey.
Officials say keeping the channel open is critical to the local economy, particularly when it comes to fuel deliveries.
"These barges are carrying bulk diesel and gasoline into the Port of Salisbury, if they're unable to do that by barge, their[businesses] transit and transport costs are infinitely higher," said Bill Chambers, President of the Salisbury Chamber of Commerce.
Much of that fuel is distributed to local businesses throughout the region. Pat Tilghman, president of Tilghman Oil, said deliveries through the Port of Salisbury account for about half of the company’s overall supply.
"I'd say we average probably 15,000 gallons a day that come through that terminal," Tilghman said.
That fuel is used to heat homes and businesses and supply gas stations across the Delmarva Peninsula. Tilghman said disruptions to river access could quickly create shortages.
"It would probably be a week and we'd run through all the fuel that they have in the terminal," he said.
For businesses dependent on river access, the arrival of the Eddie Somers on Friday afternoon was a welcome sight as freezing temperatures continue to impact waterways across the region.