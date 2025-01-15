BERLIN, MD - A traffic collision closed Trappe Road in Worcester County on Wednesday night.
The Worcester County Sheriff's Office say the Wednesday night traffic collision was caused by icy conditions. The occupants of the vehicle sustained minor injuries in the incident.
According to WCSO as of 8:50pm, Trappe Road, between Germantown Road and Harrison Road is closed due to the collision and a downed power line. A power company and crews are on scene working to replace the pole. County officials also say that salt is being added to the roadway to help combat icy conditions.
Trappe Road will be closed for several hours due to the cold temperatures and the ice buildup on the road.