SEAFORD, Del. - Two men were arrested in Seaford in connection to an illegal lottery operation.
The Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security Division of Gaming Enforcement, along with the Seaford Police Department, conducted two search warrants on Feb. 9 within the city of Seaford in connection with illegal lottery operations.
According to authorities, an on-going investigation by Delaware State Police detectives identified two homes that were operating a lottery numbers game.
Search warrants led troopers to arrest 58-year-old Jose Lopez at a home on Market Street and 36-year-old Aneury Jimenez at a home on N. Pine Street. Authorities say gambling equipment and cash were seized from both homes.
Both men were transported to Troop 5 where they were processed, arraigned and released and their own recognizance.
Lopez and Jimenez were charged with the following:
- Possessing a Gambling Device
- Advanced Gambling
- Keep Any Gambling Device for Any Game of Chance
- Providing Premises for Gambling