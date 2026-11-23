SALISBURY, Md. - The Riverside Bridge over Tony Tank is closed for the foreseeable future after a routine bridge inspection.
The Wicomico County Department of Public Works says after the routine inspection, the County received a formal recommendation to close the bridge. County officials say they promptly closed it to keep the public safe.
They say DPW is looking into possible interim solutions to safely reopen the bridge as quickly as possible. The department is also developing a long-term solution to address the bridge's condition.
Traffic will be routed from Riverside Drive onto West Main Street, Camden Avenue, Pine Bluff Road, and back onto Riverside Drive. Drivers who take this route are asked to plan ahead and allow for more travel time.
Wicomico County Public Schools says this will affect their buses, and alternate routes will need to be planned. They say the buses may need to leave earlier to arrive at school on time.
They say The Department of Public Works is committed to keeping the community informed and will provide timely updates regarding the bridge’s status, potential solutions, and anticipated reopening as information becomes available