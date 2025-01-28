SALISBURY, Md. - Amid mass deportations across the country, a local law firm arranged for WBOC to interview one of its clients, a woman living in the U.S. illegally.
Attorney Steven Planzer tells WBOC many of his clients are feeling uncertain right now.
“I hear in the grapevine that ICE is locally picking some people up. I was sent a video from a client that was showing that ICE agents were at someone's house, outside, that they were knocking on the door," he said.
We agreed to conceal the identity of Planzer's client, and are identifying her as 'Esperanza.'
"I came without going with immigration," she said.
'Esperanza' says she's seeking asylum from El Salvador.
"I came to this country because I'm from LGBTQ, I'm from that community and obviously in my home country, they don't see us as normal people as they say," she said.
WBOC's Hunter Landon asked 'Esperanza' "Why did you come here illegally?"
"Because I wasn't informed. I didn't know that I could seek asylum, we are not informed about our immigration rights," she said.