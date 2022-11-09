Inaugural Fishing Tournament In Federalsburg To Decrease Blue Catfish Population

FEDERALSBURG, Md. - The first 'Madness on the Marshyhope' fishing tournament might not be its last.
Troubled waters are flowing through the Marshyhope creek in Federalsburg with a blue catfish problem that is stretching to the Chesapeake Bay.
The Mayor of Federalsburg, Kim Abner, calls the blue catfish a 'swimming dumpster'. She says the invasive species are destroying Marshyhope creek. "It's estimated that 70 percent of the biomass and all of Maryland waters is now the blue catfish. They are eating rockfish, the baby surgeon, and crabs, and they pulled one out of the Marshyhope that had an adult wood duck in its stomach. They're also eating oysters and clams. Anything they can get their mouth around they will eat," says Abner.
Abner says, "I've seen 45-pounders coming out of that river. But, it's generally in the colder temperatures." According to Abner, 70 anglers tried to reel in the problem. She says they caught 193 blue catfish. And it could have been more or larger fish if the weather wasn't so warm Saturday.
"I was happy with anything they pulled out because the more we get out the better. We'll never get rid of all of them. But, if we can control the population and make it manageable, then that would help tremendously," says Abner.
Dr. Noah Bressman, an assistant professor at Salisbury University, says part of the reason for the event is an effort to protect an endangered species called sturgeon. He brought a team of graduate and undergraduate students to research the catfish by looking at their stomachs.
"The Marshyhope is their last remaining spawning ground, in Maryland. We want to see if these catfish are eating these sturgeon. We want to see if they're eating these little baby sturgeon, as they're just hatching and starting life. If they are, then that's really problematic," says Bressman.
One of the 70 anglers was Ray Parsons. He says he wants to see this event as an annual occurrence if not multiple times a year to decrease blue catfish breeding. He says, "Once in a while, you'll catch small ones and they're breeding big time. They're going to destroy our river."
Ryan Koski can agree with Parsons and is glad the tournament was a part of the community. He says, "I grew up on the Marshyhope. I was always out on the boat and there were always fishermen here. You don't want invasive species in a place like the Marshyhope. It's just too special to most people around here."
Casting a small net to help solve a big problem.