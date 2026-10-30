CAROLINE COUNTY, Md. - The Caroline County Sheriff's Office says their Animal Control Unit is warning residents about an increase in reported cases of Feline Panleukopenia in the county.
FPV, which is also known as feline distemper or feline parvovirus, is a highly contagious and potentially life-threatening viral disease, officials say. It primarily affects kittens and unvaccinated cats.
Officials with animal control say you should take steps now to protect your cats, especially if they live outside. Precautions include ensuring your cats are up to date on vaccinations, as vaccination is the most effective way to prevent FPV. You should also keep cats indoors, limiting outdoor exposure. This is especially crucial for unvaccinated cats in order to reduce the risk of coming into contact with an infected animal or otherwise contaminated environments. You should also avoid sharing food bowls or other items between unfamiliar animals.
You are advised to watch for the following symptoms in your cats, officials say:
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Loss of appetite
- Fever
- Extreme lethargy
If any of the above symptoms are observed, you should contact your veterinarian right away.
Animal control officials say FPV can spread rapidly and be fatal, especially in young kittens. It's important to take preventative measures now to help protect your pets and reduce the spread in Caroline County.