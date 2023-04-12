MARYLAND, DELAWARE - The National Weather Service (NWS) on Wednesday issued Special Weather Statements for multiple counties in both Delaware’s and Maryland’s eastern shore region warning of an increased fire risk.
Due to a combination of low relative humidity, westerly wind gusts, and dry conditions, the Eastern Shore will reportedly see an elevated risk of fire spread this afternoon and evening, according to the NWS.
In Maryland, Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset, and Worcester have all been issued a warning of increased fire danger.
Kent, New Castle, and Sussex in Delaware have all been issued a warning for increased risk of wildfire spread.
The Special Weather Statements urge residents to use caution when handling any ignition sources, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. All smoking materials should be properly discarded. Dry grasses, dead leaves, and other tree litter have the potential to spread fire quickly, the NWS says.
An increased fire risk warning has not been issued for Accomack County in Virginia at this time.