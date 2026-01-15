Indian River Bay
MILLSBORO, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has announced an extended closure of the Indian River Bay to clam and mussel harvesting due to a sewage release.

On Jan. 15, DNREC said the sewage release has been linked to Millsboro’s sewer system, and the bay will remain closed to clam and mussel harvest for at least three weeks. The closure was put in place to protect public health, according to the agency.

DNREC says crab, conch, and finfish harvests remain open in the Indian River Bay. The Rehoboth Bay is not affected, according to officials.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

 

