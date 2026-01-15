Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Gale Warning, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Indian Head MD to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM EST this evening. For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&