DAGSBORO, DE - The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association (DIAA) has launched an investigation after players on the Indian River High School (IRHS) football team appeared in a local commercial.
Under current DIAA regulations, players are not allowed to promote or endorse products or services through their status as a high school athlete. Student athletes may risk their ability to participate in any high school sports in violating these regulations, according to the DIAA.
“The Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association (DIAA) is currently conducting an investigation regarding this matter,” the DIAA said in a statement to WBOC. “The investigation has been referred to our compliance officer, who is working closely with the administration at Indian River. Once the investigation is concluded, the findings will be reviewed by the DIAA Board of Directors, who will determine if any further action is necessary.”
Multiple uniformed players appeared in a 30-second Hershey Exteriors commercial. The commercial began airing on local stations on September 8th and was voluntarily pulled by Hershey Exteriors on Thursday.
The investigation comes a little more than a week before the DIAA’s new regulations go into effect that will allow high school players to make professional deals using their names and images. These changes to DIAA rules are set to take effect October 12th.
"We are aware of a complaint submitted to the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association and will cooperate fully with the compliance officer assigned to this case,” IRHS officials said in a statement Thursday. “Given that this is an active investigation, the Indian River School District has no further comment on this issue at this time."
This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.