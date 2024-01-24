DAGSBORO, Del.-An Indian River High School student was arrested after two knives were reportedly found in his backpack Wednesday morning.
Around 9 a.m., Delaware State Police say the School Resource Officer at Indian River High in Dagsboro was notified by school staff that they discovered a vape pen with suspected THC and two folding knives after their search of the 18 year-old student's backpack. The student was removed from the school, according to police, and turned over to the custody of a parent.
Police say no threats were made, and no students or staff were harmed.
According to police, the student later turned himself in. He was charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Weapon in a Safe School Zone (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana
The student was arraigned and released after posting a $2,001 secured bond. Police say he has also been issued a no contact order with the Indian River School District.