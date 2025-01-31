GEORGETOWN, Del. -- The Indian River School District will host a current expense referendum on Thursday, March 20, 2025. The referendum will seek funding for increased operating costs and the recruitment and retention of staff.
“During the last three fiscal years, our operating expenses have increased an average of 7.4 percent per year," says IRSD Superintendent Dr. Jay Owens. "During that same time period, revenue has increased by only 3.55 percent per year. That trend is not sustainable and the district has been in a position of deficit spending for the past two fiscal years. Passage of this referendum is imperative if we are to continue the premier educational services currently being provided to our students.”
Owens says if the referendum does not pass, the district will be forced to make several program and staff cuts.
“The district has not implemented a tax increase for operating expenses since 2017 and we currently have the lowest school tax rate in Sussex County,” Dr. Owens says.
With voter approval, the district says the referendum will result in a tax increase of $1.2105 per $100 of assessed property value, which correlates to an increase of $24.10 per month or $289.23 per year for the average district taxpayer.
However, some taxpayers say they're not willing to shell out the extra dollars.
"Education is important, but if you don't have the money to put a roof over your kids' head, and put food in their stomach, what's education going to help with?" says Bonnie Pedrick.
Others say it is not worth jeopardizing the quality of education in the district.
"I will vote for it," says Carol Anderson. "I will if it means more help for the schools and for the teachers. If we don't give these kids an education, a basis to start where they need to be, they're not going to get anywhere."
Voting on March 20 is from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. District residents who are U.S. citizens and at least 18 years of age are eligible to vote at any of the following local polling places: East Millsboro Elementary School, Georgetown Elementary School, Indian River High School, Long Neck Elementary School, Lord Baltimore Elementary School, Selbyville Middle School, Sussex Central High School and Millville Community Center (32517 Dukes Drive, Millville). In the event of inclement weather, the referendum will be held on March 27.