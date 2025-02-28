SELBYVILLE, DE - The Indian River School District has announced the upcoming extension of the school day at all schools within the district to make up for lost days due to weather.
According to officials, the school day will be extended by 20 minutes beginning Monday, March 31.
The extension is being implemented to make up for lost hours during the recent winter weather cancellations, the school district said Friday. The 20-minute extension will apply to all schools for the remaining 2024-2025 school year.
The Indian River School District says schools will advise families as to the revised starting, ending, and drop-off times under the new school day hours.
Parents and staff are already speaking out about the change.
"I'm not opposed to it," says Desiree Budesheim. "I think it's a good compromise. Ten minutes extra in the morning, ten minutes extra in the afternoon. It allows an earlier end of the school year as opposed to going further into June."
However, others would rather see an alternative.
"Twenty minutes literally can be the difference between you being able to go on Business Nine without any issue, to the point you're stuck in traffic," says Victor Rodriguez. "The district could convert a half day to a full day or shorten a day for spring break."