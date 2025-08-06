MILTON, DE - A piping plover is on the mend following a collaborative effort between the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, Tri-State Bird Rescue & Research, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologists.
Piping plovers are federally-listed as a threatened species and as a Species of Greatest Conservation Need. The species is also endangered in Delaware.
The adult, male piping plover – nicknamed Nomad – was found at Fowler Beach on June 30, unable to fly or walk. Nomad had been nesting at Fowler Beach since 2024 after being banded at Assateague Island National Seashore in 2023.
After discovering the bird’s condition, biologists at Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge decided to capture and bring Nomad to Tri-State Bird Rescue & Research in Newark, DE. Following a week of veterinary care and rehabilitation, the plover was in good condition and ready for release.
Nomad was transported in July to The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park and released at one of two active piping plover breeding areas in Delaware. Since his release, Nomad has been observed foraging and behaving as expected for a healthy piping plover.
DNREC Coastal Waterbird Biologist Kat Christie says, “Every individual matters for this vulnerable species, and the major effort between partners to return this bird to the breeding population was an excellent example of collaboration in conservation.”