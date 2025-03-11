INDIAN RIVER INLET, DE - The MERR Institute has announced the rescue of a wounded young seal from a precarious spot on the north side of the Indian River Inlet on Monday.
According to MERR, the seal was found among the rocks of the Inlet bleeding from a head wound on March 10. The pup also had wounds on her side and flipper, and MERR believes these injuries could have been bite wounds.
Despite the challenge of rescuing the seal from the rocky terrain, MERR says their responders’ skill and dexterity allowed them to lift the pup and secure her in a crate. The seal was then brought to the National Aquarium’s triage center in Ocean City.
Though injured, MERR says the young pup has a good body weight and is alert and vocal. Rescuers plan to administer fluids and wound treatment in the hopes of a swift recovery.
MERR says the seal pup has been named Pleiades after the seven sisters star cluster.