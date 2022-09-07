SMYRNA, Del. - Delaware State Police have charged a 22-year-old inmate at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center with assault and related charges following accusations that he attacked and injured two correctional officers.
Police announced the arrest of Korah Pitts of Penns Grove, N.J., on Wednesday, following an investigation into the incident that occurred on Aug. 18. It was on that date that police said Pitts attacked the two correctional officers, a 54-year-old male victim, and a 61-year-old male victim, while they were performing their normal duties. Pitts attacked the victims and used an improvised weapon to strike them multiple times in the head, police said. After additional officers arrived to the scene, Pitts was successfully restrained and placed in handcuffs.
Both victims were transported to an area hospital and treated for injuries to the head and face.
On Monday, Sept. 5, troopers responded to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center and charged Pitts with the following crimes:
- Two counts of recklessly assault in a detention facility with serious injury (felony)
- Two counts of first-degree assault - intentionally cause injury to an officer (felony)
- Two counts of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony (felony)
- Promoting prison contraband
- Resisting arrest with force (felony)
- Carrying a concealed deadly weapon (felony)
- Criminal mischief
Pitts was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #3 and remained in the custody of the Department of Correction on $121,600 unsecured bond.
Deputy Bureau Chief of Prisons Paul G. Shavack said that Pitts is currently serving a five-year prison sentence for first-degree robbery and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony. He has been locked up in the Department of Correction since August 2018.