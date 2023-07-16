GREENWOOD, De. - Flash flood warnings were posted for much of Sunday for much of Delmarva.
The town of Greenwood may just have been hit the hardest by the flood waters.
The Farmington Fire Company was on the scene assisting in pumping water out of the street of Greenwood's downtown.
Town officials urged people not to drive on the roads unless it was an emergency because doing so was causing surges.
Many side streets just off of Route 13 were also blocked off due to the flooding.
Glenn Brown lives in Greenwood and says this is the worst flooding he's seen there.
"I've never, I've never seen it like this. I was thinking it must be drains blocked up. Even my pond back here is all the way up to my fence I've never seen it like that," he said.
Despite the warning not to drive through flood waters, many people still tested their luck.
Mother nature has put Greenwood through a lot this year, first with April's tornado and now this intense flooding.
"It's not just Greenwood, it seems like everywhere in the U.S. I've never seen it like this anywhere. Hopefully it's just one of them summers," Brown said.
Greenwood was not the only community that saw flash flooding. A WBOC viewer in Bridgeville tells us her rain gauge picked up more than 8 inches on Sunday morning.
In Seaford, the Walmart parking lot looked more like a swimming pool as two entrances were nearly impassable.
As the rain wrapped up Sunday afternoon, the flooding began to subside with the days ahead likely to be a time of assessment for those impacted.