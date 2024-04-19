PARKSLEY, VA - The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Parksley man in an apparent shooting on Thursday.
The Sheriff's Office says they were first called to Dennis Drive in Parksley just before 8:30 a.m. on April 18th on reports of a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Upon arrival, police found the unresponsive man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
The victim, identified as Kevin Boggs, 52, of Parksley, died at the scene. Boggs’ body was taken to Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office to determine cause of death, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to call them at 757-787-1131.