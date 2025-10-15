Seaford Police

SEAFORD, Del. - The Seaford Police Department is investigating a reported bank robbery at M&T Bank in Seaford on Tuesday.

Details are currently limited, but authorities say they were called to the M&T Bank on Rt. 13 at around 2 p.m. on Oct. 14 on reports of a robbery. Police say a suspect entered the bank, demanded money, and then fled with the cash. 

This is the second reported bank robbery in Seaford in just over a month. In September, police announced they were investigating a robbery at the nearby M&T Bank on West Stein Highway.

The Seaford Police Department asks anyone with information to contact them at 302-629-6645 or submit a tip at delawarecrimestoppers.com.

