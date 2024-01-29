MARYLAND - Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police are seeking information on a single vehicle that they say may have contributed to a serious weekend crash on the Bay Bridge that left at least 13 people injured.
According to MDTA Police, investigators now believe a blue 2018 Honda Civic sedan was driving erratically at high speeds just before the crash involving dozens of vehicles on January 27th. Witnesses who saw the blue Honda Civic driving west on US-50 between 7:30-7:45 a.m. near the Bridge are asked to call MDTA Police at 443-454-8703.
Police say the crash reconstruction process typically takes months as investigators conduct interviews, analyze physical evidence, and more.
Any potential charges in relation to the Bay Bridge crash are pending the conclusion of MDTA Police's investigation.
At least two people were seriously injured in the crash, though MDTA Police said over the weekend that none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. The crash snarled westbound traffic on the Bridge for hours Saturday as crews worked rapidly to clear the numerous vehicles and debris.