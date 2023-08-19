REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - Military veterans took to the streets today in Rehoboth Beach as part of a hike for the organization Irreverent Warriors.
The organization looks to bring together veterans to raise awareness for veteran mental health and suicide.
Irreverent Warriors say they do things different than other organizations. Using not safe for work humor welcomed to make veterans feel at home and comfortable in the environment. They say it's a language veterans understand and makes them feel more comfortable in a more politically correct world.
National coordinator, and Navy veteran, Marc Herzog, says this comradery brought him out of a dark place.
“I found my people, I found a place where I belong again, I found a place where they understood me because they’ve been there.” said Herzog.
Brandon Zeitler, veteran and coordinator for the Delaware chapter says since 2019 over 160 veterans have committed suicide in Delaware alone:
“One is way too many, but that number is way too many, and we need to bring this type of organization here to Delaware to see if we can help curve that average and bring it down.” said Zeitler
Organizers say while the hikes are just for veterans, they are always looking for community support at their events.
They will continue to host events in Delaware hoping to remind veterans help is in their own backyard.
