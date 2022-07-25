Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 503 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MARYLAND THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MARYLAND DORCHESTER SOMERSET WICOMICO WORCESTER IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA CUMBERLAND FLUVANNA GOOCHLAND HANOVER LOUISA POWHATAN IN EAST CENTRAL VIRGINIA ESSEX KING WILLIAM KING AND QUEEN RICHMOND WESTMORELAND IN EASTERN VIRGINIA LANCASTER MIDDLESEX NORTHUMBERLAND IN NORTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA CAROLINE IN SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA ACCOMACK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANGOLA, BRAYS FORK, BURRUSS CORNER, CAMBRIDGE, CARET, CEDAR FORK, CENTER CROSS, CHAMPLAIN, CHINCOTEAGUE, CLANCIE, COLONIAL BEACH, CORBIN, CRISFIELD, DAWN, DRAGONVILLE, DUNBROOKE, DUNNSVILLE, GOOCHLAND, GREENBACKVILLE, GRESSIT, GUINEA MILLS, HAWK, HORNTOWN, HOWERTONS, KILMARNOCK, KING AND QUEEN COURT HOUSE, LAKE MONTICELLO, LANCASTER, LEWISETTA, LITTLE PLYMOUTH, LOUISA, MASCOT, MATTAPONI, MECHANICSVILLE, MINERAL, NEW CHURCH, OCEAN CITY, ONANCOCK, POWHATAN, PRINCESS ANNE, RAINES TAVERN, REEDS, SALISBURY, STODDERT, URBANNA, WARSAW, AND WEST POINT.