CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - USA Today’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards has doled out the title of “Best Ice Cream Place in America” to Island Creamery.
The impressive title was announced by USA Today at noon. Island Creamery obtained the top spot over 19 other independent ice cream shops across the country, all nominated by a panel of experts.
"Churning an all-natural premium ice cream mix from local cows, Island Creamery's flavors are inspired by local fruit farmers," USA Today says. "Some of the most popular homemade small-batch treats include Bourbon Caramel Crunch, Java Jolt, super rich double chocolate Marsh Mud and Cotton Candy Party."
According to Island Creamery’s website, the business was started in 1975 in Chincoteague, which remains its flagship shop on Maddox Blvd. A location in Berlin has since been added in 2017, and another in Salisbury in 2018.
The Berlin Chamber of Commerce says the Creamery employs about 100 people across its three locations.
Island Creamery’s three locations are:
-6243 Maddox Blvd in Chincoteague, VA
-120 North Main Street in Berlin, MD
-306 Dogwood Dr, Salisbury, MD 21801
