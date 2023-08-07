SMITH ISLAND, Md. -- On August 4th of last year, a tornado swept through Ewell and Rhodes Point. It left behind destruction in the form of scattered debris, torn off roofs, broken windows and in the worst case, a destroyed home.
That home belonged to Doris Bradshaw, who is 89 years old and has moved into a nursing home in Crisfield. It serves at possibly the best reminder of the wrath the tornado left behind.
Bradshaw was in her bed sleeping when the tornado struck, but miraculously, she survived. A year later, she is happy and healthy, and the reminders of the tornado are almost a distant memory.
The Rhodes Point Community Center is no longer boarded up. Island Time, a bed and breakfast, has a brand new third floor and roof. Homes that suffered broken windows have since been repaired.
But for Tiffanie Woutila, Doris Bradshaw's neighbor, the memory from August 4th is still fresh.
"I went and looked out the back door and I saw the house behind me was just ripped in two," said Woutila. "So I immediately ran out and started running for Miss Doris to see if she was okay."
Doris would end up being okay, and in the words of her daughter, Dana Evans, it was all thanks to a higher power.
"After seeing all the devastation over there, it was just how she survived I can only explain it was the grace of God that spared her life," said Evans.
A year later, Doris is doing well. She even visited the island on Sunday.
"We went back to Smith Island to the camp meeting and she is a trooper, she really is doing great, she's adjusted well at the nursing home which is where she resides," said Evans.
Adjusted so well in fact, Bradshaw has earned herself a new nickname.
"They actually call her 'The Sheriff' on the third floor at the nursing home, she tries to take care of everybody," said Evans.
As far as repairs go, there really is not a whole lot left to be done. The foundation of Doris' house will eventually be taken down. Other than that, the Smith Island community banded together and got right back up after being dealt a heavy blow at the hand of Mother Nature.