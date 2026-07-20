Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 89F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.