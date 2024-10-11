DOVER, DE- Dozens of community members turned out today for the Blood Bank of Delmarva's Kent County blood drive, eager to support an upcoming initiative aimed at saving lives in the area. The donations gathered will not only benefit Kent County but may also help those affected by recent hurricanes.
All 30 available appointment slots for the blood drive were filled, reflecting a strong community response to the need for blood donations.
This new life-saving initiative, set to launch in Kent County around November, will equip paramedics with whole blood on their supervisor units for use at emergency scenes.
Tony Prado, a representative of the Blood Bank of Delmarva, emphasized the significance of the program.
“We can actually transfuse rapidly at the scene of a bad car accident or other trauma. When you can transfuse someone before they get to the hospital, it has remarkable life-saving effects.”
While many of these donations will soon be used to support Kent County's life-saving efforts, the need for help—and the community's willingness to give—extends far beyond Delaware's borders.
John Tinger, Director of Public Safety, noted the urgent need for assistance caused by recent hurricanes in the South.
“We sent a team down, Delaware Task Force 1, to North Carolina to help with rescue efforts following the hurricanes. We are 100% dedicated to helping during any natural disaster.”
For Danielle Patterson-Fields, an HR Assistant at the Kent County Levy Court, today was her first time donating blood. She expressed a strong sense of duty to contribute, especially given the current circumstances.
“As a first-timer, I knew now more than ever was the time to step up and help. Donating blood will go to a good cause whenever it’s in need.”
The Kent County life-saving initiative, soon to be introduced, is part of a larger program that has already been successfully implemented in New Castle and Sussex Counties. Additional details about the initiative are expected to be shared in the coming weeks.
The Blood Bank of Delmarva is counting on the Kent County community to continue supporting this life-saving initiative, ensuring there are enough donations to make it a success.