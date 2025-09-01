MILLSBORO, Del. - The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company said they rescued two people from the Indian River Bay after incidents with their jet skis on Sept. 1.
Fire officials say Indian River, Millsboro, and Dagsboro fire companies were dispatched and the Mid-Sussex Rescue Squad, the United States Coast Guard – Indian River Inlet Squadron, and the DNREC Marine Police were also alerted.
There were also emergency response units from Indian River, Long Neck, and Oak Orchard, as well as Delaware State Fire Police.
Indian River Fire Co. says a woman was in distress on a jet ski while it was taking on water. Marine Police mitigated the issue, no injuries or EMS needed.
They say another person was stuck in the mud on their jet ski and required assistance. The person could not walk in the mud due to a previous leg injury. Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control needed to bring out a mud boat due to low tidal conditions, officials say. There were no injuries or EMS needed.
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company recommends that jet ski operators and riders be cognizant of tidal conditions and waterways, which is critical for jet ski operations to ensure safety and prevent damage to their vessel. They say a rider's awareness of changing water depth, currents, sediment conditions and hidden hazards allows for better control and navigation.
This is how they say tidal conditions impact jet skiing:
Low tide