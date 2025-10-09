SALISBURY, MD - People packed the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center on Thursday for the return of the Delmarva Career and Job Expo, hoping to make connections and land new opportunities.
This event, hosted by the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce and Quality Staffing Services, has grown since its inception in 2006.
"We have over 60 companies that are here representing businesses from across the bridge as well as here on Delmarva," Salisbury Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bill Chambers said.
Chambers said this year's participation is up, despite a seemingly tough job market.
"It's one of the largest turnouts we've had," he said. "So it's encouraging that businesses and organizations are hiring."
Cheyenne Rogers is no stranger to job fairs, but said she wanted to get a sense of all the opportunities in the area.
"There was a whole different variety of options there, so I just wanted to see what else was out there for me," Rogers said.
The expo also features free job support services, including interpreters and representatives from the Maryland Department of Labor, to remove any accessibility barriers to employment.
"We have a resume doctor who is here to help people the resumes," Chambers said. "We have someone here to help someone with their LinkedIn profile, which is just as good as a resume these days. We have interpreters here."
Roger Moss came to the Expo to find a work opportunity that suits his schedule as an online computer science degree seeker.
"The job market is pretty scarce, because hard labor jobs are not really paying that much for what you do," Moss said. "I'm just making my rounds and seeing what I like and what's comfortable for me."
The Career and Job Expo was held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury.