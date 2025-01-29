GEORGETOWN, DE - If you're having trouble finding the right job or you're tired of going through endless job postings with no luck, the Delmarva Job Fair is exactly the event for you.
Slated for Saturday, Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Delaware Technical Community College's William C. Jason Technology Center in Georgetown, the Delmarva Job Fair offers a large selection of local businesses where you'll find opportunity at every skill level.
Check out the extensive list of employers who will be attending at this link. We'll see you there!