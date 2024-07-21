REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - President Joe Biden has announced he will not pursue re-election in the 2024 presidential race against former president Donald Trump.
In a pivotal moment in United States history, the incumbent presidential candidate has announced his intentions to step aside on July 21st, just under a month before the Democratic National Convention where he was expected to be officially named the Democratic nominee.
Sunday’s announcement comes weeks after the president’s debate with Trump which some Democratic leaders saw as “disastrous” and spurred a growing outcry from party leaders for Biden to step aside. Biden’s age has increasingly been a source of concern for both Democratic lawmakers and voters alike, with his recent press conference doing little to assuage fears of his viability as a candidate and ability to once again defeat Donald Trump in an election. Biden would be 82 upon once again taking the oath of office in January.
“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” Biden said in a statement on social media platform X. “And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”
The president made the drop-out announcement on Delmarva during a visit to his home in Rehoboth Beach as he self-isolates and recovers from a COVID infection.
Shortly after the announcement, Biden endorsed his vice president Kamala Harris to take his place.
"Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this."
The Democratic National Convention is slated for August 19th - 22nd in Chicago.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.