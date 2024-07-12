REHOBOTH BEACH, De. - President Joe Biden's hour-long news conference Thursday failed to quell demands for him to withdraw from the presidential race, as concerns over his mental acuity continue to dog his campaign.
Critics have questioned Biden's ability to serve effectively since what many deemed a lackluster performance in last month's debate against former President Donald Trump. Now, nearly two dozen elected Democrats are urging him to step down as the party's nominee, citing worries over his fitness for office. Adding to the pressure, a top Biden super PAC revealed that donors are withholding $90 million in contributions until Biden relinquishes his candidacy.
Despite these challenges, Biden maintains a rigorous schedule, underscoring his determination to press forward with his campaign. Following the news conference, where Biden addressed questions on his fitness for office and foreign policy, the president spent Friday afternoon campaigning in Detroit. He is expected to spend the weekend at his Rehoboth Beach home.
Ahead of Biden's arrival in Rehoboth, we asked beachgoers about their confidence in the president and whether he should continue in the race.
Biden's news conference began with a stumble, emphasizing concerns about his verbal acuity.
"I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump to be Vice President, if I think she was not qualified to be president," Biden said.
Edward Kosik, who believes Biden's mental faculties are declining, remained unconvinced after watching the news conference.
"I'm 9 years younger than he is and I do the same things occasionally, so I think someone else should be in that position of running for President," Kosik said.
However, Marlene Silverstein expressed support for Biden despite his speaking challenges.
"I thought Biden did very well for someone who is 81 years old and has a speech impediment which he's had all his life," Silverstein said. "He's a great leader who's not a good speaker or debater but to be a good leader those are not assets that you absolutely must have."
Delaware U.S. Senator Chris Coons, a co-chair for Biden's campaign, emphasized Biden's electability.
"Joe Biden is the only Democrat who's beaten Donald Trump and still by polling has the best chance to beat him," Coons stated.
Sam Hoff, a political science professor at Delaware State University, acknowledged Biden's policy strengths despite lingering doubts about his overall performance.
"The President did well on policy questions particularly in the foreign policy area in talking about NATO, and Ukraine, and Russia," Hoff observed.
Despite mounting pressure for him to withdraw, Biden remains resolute in his commitment to staying in the race.
During Biden's visit to Rehoboth, the FAA issued a temporary flight restriction from 8:30 p.m. Friday until 10:45 a.m. Monday morning.